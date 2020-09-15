Booker T reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 a while back

On the latest edition of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T revealed that the CDC recently called him to inform he tested positive for COVID-19 back in June. (h/t:WrestlingNews.co)

“I got a call today from the CDC and they told me I have tested positive for the Coronavirus back at the end of June. I never got my result back. But they called me, rest assured, today, to tell me that back at the end of June when I got tested that I tested positive. I’ve had three tests since then and they all came back negative."

Booker T stated that he is living proof that people are still finding out if they have the virus or not from several weeks ago.

Booker T also said he was fortunate enough to realize what he was going through. This way, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer could quarantine from the family and stay away from everyone until his condition improved. On top of that, Booker T highlighted his case with symptoms like headaches, night sweats, and losing his sense of taste and smell for two weeks.

Booker T also compared his situation with The Rock and was thankful to be working for a company that is testing for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

"I could be like the Rock as far as the whole family coming down with something like this. I have my mother in law with us and that’s something that’s so serious. I want you to be careful with this. Thank God I’m working for a company that’s testing me on a regular basis."

Booker T talked about missing a rehearsal for WWE Backstage because of his condition

In the wrestling business, calling in sick is a rarity. Booker T said:

"I’ve never once called from home and said guys, I’m not going to be able to get on the flight today."

But back when WWE Backstage was broadcasted live on FS1, Booker T revealed that he had to miss a rehearsal because he thought he had a migraine.

"I remember I was doing Backstage when we were doing a rehearsal. I told the guys that I’m sorry but my head is banging so bad. I thought I had a migraine. I said can I get with you guys later and I’ll be ready for the show."

Booker T spoke about people who want to be a part of this experience thinking it can't be that bad and advised that the coronavirus experience can be a lot worse than what he had to go through. Booker T himself wasn't as afraid because he never got the test results back initially. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer thought he had the flu instead.

Thankfully, Booker T is well now. Interestingly, June 2020 was a rocky month for WWE when it came to the COVID-19 wave. They reportedly canceled TV tapings when a developmental talent had tested positive for the virus several weeks ago.

On a different episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast earlier this month, Booker T also shared his thoughts on the possibility of Brock Lesnar going to AEW. That news story can be read here.