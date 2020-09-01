As reported first by PWInsider and backed by various other outlets, Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his WWE contract expired at WrestleMania 36. The Beast Incarnate has not re-signed with the company, and the negotiations are reportedly at an impasse.

It didn't take time for the speculation to run wild about Brock Lesnar possibly jumping ship AEW.

On the latest edition of 'The Hall of Fame' podcast with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, Booker opened up about Brock Lesnar potentially joining AEW.

Booker T, who is currently signed with WWE, spoke for the company and said that they wouldn't want to lose Brock Lesnar to AEW.

However, the former WCW Champion did explain how anything is possible in the business when big money is involved. Booker T fully expected Brock Lesnar to re-sign with the WWE, but he didn't know when that would happen.

"I don't think that is something that we can let happen. Yeah, exactly my point. I'm not talking about me! I would say we, as being in the company, Brock Lesnar is not a guy we can lose to AEW. I don't think that would happen. Could it happen? Of course, it could. Anything, I mean, nWo jumped ship. When the money is right, you know what I mean.

I think we'd see Brock Lesnar again; I don't know what's going on with the contract and not, but I do think we'd see Brock Lesnar inside a WWE ring. I don't know how soon it would be. Would we see in a ring other than WWE? Hey man, anything is possible in this business because it is very, very fluid as for money being made, at certain places and at certain times.

When the money is there, one thing about the boys, the boys, when the money is there, you build it, and they will come."

Will Brock Lesnar join AEW?

Tom Colohue did reveal exclusive details of Brock Lesnar's contract situation during the latest edition of the Backstage Heat podcast with Rick Ucchino. Backstage updates were revealed about Brock Lesnar's preference and the details of two people from the AEW hierarchy being fans of his work.

The belief is that Brock Lesnar will extend his stay in the WWE, but the company is apparently in no hurry to seal the deal.