"People forget you just like that" - Booker T names released WWE Superstar he doesn't miss

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently claimed that he does not miss Braun Strowman on weekly television.

Braun Strowman was released in June 2021. He held the Universal and Intercontinental Championships once each in his career. The 38-year-old is also a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, once with a young boy named Nicholas at WrestleMania.

Braun currently performs for the Control Your Narrative wrestling promotion with no sign of returning to WWE anytime soon. On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T brought up The Monster Among Men and said that he hasn't really missed Braun at all:

"You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," said Booker T. "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Who does Booker T want to see re-sign with WWE?

Booker T may not miss Braun Strowman, but he does want to see a former two-time Universal Champion return to the company. On his podcast, the Hall of Famer recently discussed the possibility of Bray Wyatt returning to the company:

"He's just been a guy biding his time, probably spending some of that money he made with WWE and enjoying that life for a minute, knowing once he steps back, he's going to be right back to work, whether he steps into WWE or AEW."

Wyatt was released from the promotion in July 2021. Bray's last match was at WrestleMania 37. He performed as The Fiend and battled Randy Orton in the first match of Night 2 of the premium live event. The match was considered a dull ending to a feud that had at one point seen The Fiend set on fire.

Unlike Braun Strowman, however, there have been hints that Bray could return to the promotion in the near future. Fightful and PWTorch recently reported that the company is considering bringing the 35-year-old back into the fold.

It will be interesting to see if Bray returns to the company after the change of leadership. He has posted several cryptic messages on social media and currently has a quote from Vince McMahon as his Twitter bio.

