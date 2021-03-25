"Definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame" - Booker T on former WWE Champion's rumored induction

Booker T opened up on recent reports suggesting that Rob Van Dam could be a part of this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. He stated that RVD is someone who "definitely deserves" the accolade.

Rob Van Dam is a former WWE and ECW Champion, who was known for his fast-paced matches and superb aerial ability. His last run in WWE was back in 2014, and he hasn't wrestled in the promotion since.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed this year's Hall of Fame inductees and how Rob Van Dam deserves to be inducted.

"RVD definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. What he brought to the world, just from the ECW stuff that he did, definitely, he's one of those guys where I talk about, his name gets there well before he does. That's RVD. 'Man, who's RVD?' You know he's somebody. All of the stuff Rob has done in the business, but everything that he's put in, as far as his body goes, I mean Rob was one of those guys that always threw caution to the wind. A guy who's never, you know, never hurt missing in action, as far as going out and getting the job done," said Booker T.

Booker T also named another ECW star, Raven, as someone who should be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Booker T on Rob Van Dam's laidback attitude

From World tag team champions to Hall of Famers in 2021. Kane and Rob Van Dam. Well deserved pic.twitter.com/GpCraMwhkQ — “The Good Brother”Pharaoh ❌ (@TranquiloSZN) March 24, 2021

Booker T also discussed Rob Van Dam's laidback attitude and how he was someone who played by his own set of rules.

Advertisement

"Was Rob one of those guys that floated to his own boat? Yeah, yeah. Him and I one time went in the wrong way on the highway because he was driving and we got to the show at 7:30 and the show started at 7. He wasn't worried about it, he was like, 'Man, we're here. If they have to move the matches around...' He's always been laidback," said Booker T.

The former World Champion and Rob Van Dam were once part of a tag team in WWE and even held the World Tag Team Titles.

when you hear RVD is going to be the next WWE Hall of Fame inductee pic.twitter.com/SedUqnN0N9 — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) March 24, 2021

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.