Booker T comments on Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

Booker T expressed his opinion on Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from WWE.

The Boss ‘n’ Glow connection was originally scheduled for the main event of the latest episode of RAW. However, it was then announced during the show that the tag team champions walked out "unprofessionally" which resulted in the match being changed from a six-pack challenge to a singles between Asuka and Becky Lynch.

In an episode of Hall of Fame, Booker T stated that there are two sides to every story. And that without hearing from the superstars, he can't comment further.

“I want to hear from Sasha Banks. I want to hear from Naomi in some form. I mean, normally these young people these days, the first thing that happens, they want to put it on Twitter. We ain’t seen nothing from Naomi and Sasha. I think until we hear their side, it’s kind of hard to really dive all the way into it.” [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

It was reported that the original plans showed Naomi getting the victory by pinning Banks in a six-woman match. This would have led to a match against Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Championship.

Booker T says almost everything in wrestling is fair game

Speaking on the same podcast, Booker T stated that no wrestler can be on top the entire time. He added that there are times when one has to do something they don't want to do, but as long as it's not degrading, it should be fair game.

"This is sports entertainment. We all know exactly what’s happening here and everybody can’t be at the top all the time. Sometimes you’re going to be doing something that you don’t want to do per se, but if it’s not something that’s degrading to you, if it’s not something that’s, just say for instance, messing with your religion, it’s pretty much fair game because this is professional wrestling..”

As the situation continues to unfold, time will only tell how this will end for Sasha Banks and Naomi.

