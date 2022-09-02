"He's like JBL" - Booker T compares WWE SmackDown star to Hall of Famer

Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin is very similar to former WWE Champion JBL.

Corbin has been a part of WWE for a decade, having debuted in NXT way back in October 2012. The 2017 Money in the Bank winner has held the United States Championship and also became the King of the Ring winner in 2019 by defeating Chad Gable.

Booker T on his Hall of Fame show praised JBL for being one of the best heels in the business and drew parallels between Happy Corbin and JBL.

"He's [Happy Corbin] like JBL, man. That's who I compare him to. I compare him to JBL because JBL is a guy who you're not going to remember a whole lot of moves other than that Clothesline from Hell. But John Bradshaw Layfield, if he worked today on the roster, the internet world would probably hate him, but he would literally be the most over heel this business has ever seen because he can work. That's all he needed to do was just know to work, beat guys up and go out and make fans feel enough to go in their pocket and buy a ticket to come and boo him out of the building," said Booker T. [19:50 to 20:33]

Booker T recalled how the former world champion rejected the suggestion to sell merchandise to fans, as he felt that heel wrestlers shouldn't have merchandise.

JBL would like to manage the WWE SmackDown star

In an interview with Liam Alexander-Stewart of Inside The Ropes, JBL praised Happy Corbin and said that he would like to manage the SmackDown star someday.

"I love Baron Corbin. I think Baron Corbin is a really smart guy, and I think Baron Corbin is a guy I would like to manage," said JBL.

JBL argued that it's tough for a tall person like him to be a manager in the company as there aren't many that are taller than him as he feels managers shouldn't be taller than the Superstar they're managing.

JBL announced his in-ring retirement in 2009. He is a former WWE, Intercontinental and the United States Champion and was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Do you think Happy Corbin is similar to JBL? Share your thoughts in the comment below.

Edited by Neda Ali