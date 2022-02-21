"I'm limited in who I can manage because of the size" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals that he would love to manage Happy Corbin

John Bradshaw Layfield would love to manage SmackDown's Happy Corbin.

The former WWE Champion retired from full-time in-ring competition in 2009 and spent several years working as a commentator after hanging up his boots.

JBL recently sat down with Liam Alexander-Stewart of Inside The Ropes to discuss all things WWE. While speaking on Corbin, JBL revealed that he is someone that he'd love to manage at some point in the future.

"I love Baron Corbin," JBL revealed. "I think Baron Corbin is a really smart guy, and I think Baron Corbin is a guy I would like to manage. The problem I have is I’m kind of like Colonel Parker. I’m tall and so I can’t manage a lot of people because I’m 6’6 and you don’t want a manager that’s bigger than the wrestler and so I’m limited in who I can manage because of the size."

Is Happy Corbin on a WrestleMania collision course with Drew McIntyre?

While JBL would like to manage Happy Corbin at some point, it doesn't sound like it's a plan that could happen anytime soon. However, Corbin could use all the help he can get as it looks like he'll be facing Drew McIntyre in a few weeks at WrestleMania 38.

On Saturday at WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event, McIntyre defeated Corbin's henchman in Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Despite Corbin's best efforts to interfere, he was chased off by McIntyre and his sword. This can set the stage for these two men to wrestle on the grandest stage of them all.

Following this feud, perhaps a manager could be just the thing to get Corbin back on the right track in WWE.

Thanks to Inside the Ropes for the transcription of the interview.

