Booker T says WWE legend didn't care about having a "five-star" match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels that Lex Luger was keen on putting on a show for fans, but didn't care about being the best wrestler in the world.

Luger wrestled in both WWE and WCW, and had his best run in WCW when he returned to the company in 1995. He is a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, with his second reign coming in 1997 when he ended Hulk Hogan's 359-day run with the title.

Booker T spoke about Lex Luger on his Hall of Fame show and said he was different from his contemporaries. The two-time Hall of Famer felt that Luger didn't care about wanting to have five-star matches, but had an aura about him.

"Lex was - he had his own thing, he had his own feel. When he came back over [to WCW] I didn't know if it was a big deal or not. I never looked at Lex as a wrestler - just say, for instance, I don't think Lex cared about being the best wrestler in the world. I know he was cool with making money, but I don't think Lex was about going out there and really giving the fans a five-star [match]. I don't think that's what Lex was about".

Booker T continued and said he respects Luger, but the former WCW star didn't have the feel or charisma of icons like Hogan or Flair.

"Ric Flair always went out and tried to give a five-star match, Hogan - as limited as he was - I don't remember Hogan having a bad match," said Booker T. [From 58:10 to 58:55]

Booker T wants Lex Luger in the WWE Hall of Fame

Booker T named Luger as one of the two superstars he would like to see to be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class.

The two-time Hall of Famer said that Luger wasn't great in the ring, but he had fun being in the ring with him.

Luger is one of the notable absentees in the Hall of Fame, which Jim Ross feels could be because of the way he exited the company in 1995. It remains to be seen when the WCW legend will be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

