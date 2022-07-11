"You've got to do it now"- WWE legend talks about what the company needs to do urgently with Liv Morgan

WWE legend Booker T believes the company shouldn't wait to push young stars like SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

This year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event saw Liv Morgan climb the ladder to retrieve the coveted briefcase. However, Morgan didn't hold it for long as she cashed in on the same night against Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Title.

During a recent episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T talked about the results of the previous event. He spoke about the winner of the women's ladder match and stated that the company shouldn't wait around and should consistently push Morgan while she's still active.

“I’ve been saying it for a while as far as making guys … you’ve got to be able to pull the trigger on a lot of these young guys that’s coming up … Right now, Liv Morgan, she’s still got years left in the business. You can’t wait till it’s all over with for Liv Morgan to say, ‘Hey, let’s do something with her,’ you’ve got to do it now,” the Hall of Famer said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6011bvit7 Seven Women fought for the coveted prize, only one prevailed. @YaOnlyLivvOnce earned herself the title: Ms. Money in the Bank! #MITB Seven Women fought for the coveted prize, only one prevailed. @YaOnlyLivvOnce earned herself the title: Ms. Money in the Bank! #MITB ms.spr.ly/6011bvit7 https://t.co/sQyF1ZCbaa

The SmackDown Women's Champion was present on the latest episode of the blue brand. The segment featured the champion, Natalya, and Rousey after it was announced that The Baddest Woman on the Planet was going to have her rematch at SummerSlam.

Booker T names other current and past WWE Superstars that he thinks have a bright future

In the same edition of the podcast, the veteran also mentioned former NXT Superstar and current SmackDown talent Raquel Rodriguez.

Booker T also referenced Cesaro's (Claudio Castagnoli) run in the company.

“That’s why I was talking about Raquel Rodriguez, you’ve got to do something now with talent like that in order to make them. You know, we’ve talked about Cesaro being around and not being made — because after you’re made you can do a whole lot because you’re made.”

While Cesaro has made his way to AEW, it remains to be seen how WWE will push emerging talents such as Raquel Rodriguez and Bron Breakker. It will also be interesting to see what the future holds for Liv Morgan.

