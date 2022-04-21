Booker T names WWE Superstar who should face Stone Cold Steve Austin next

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that SmackDown star Sami Zayn would be the perfect opponent for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin's opponent at WrestleMania was Kevin Owens, a lifelong fan of The Texas Rattlesnake. Zayn also had a high-profile match at The Show of Shows as he faced Johnny Knoxville in an "Anything Goes" match.

Booker T was asked by the host of his Hall of Fame podcast, Brad Gilmore, as to whom Austin could face if he were to return for another match. The Hall of Famer feels that Sami Zayn could be a fantastic opponent for the former WWE Champion as he is a dependable figure in the company:

"You know, I don't think his style (Stone Cold Steve Austin) matches up with AJ Styles; Sami Zayn would definitely be a guy that, if I had to pick, Sami Zayn would be a guy I know that I can put in that position and get exactly what I need out of him," said Booker T. [From 20:10 to 20:30]

Booker T feels that Austin may have had less pressure because the segment with Owens was not billed as a match, but that may have to change if The Texas Rattlesnake has another match.

What has Steve Austin said about a possible WWE in-ring return?

Austin, in an interview, said that he doesn't expect to wrestle again without ruling it out entirely:

"Well [Austin laughed when asked if he’ll be at WrestleMania 39], for me to participate in WrestleMania 38, if you would’ve told me, ‘Hey man, you’re gonna be a part of WrestleMania 38. Not only that, you’re gonna main event night one,’ I would’ve said you’re full of sh*t and you’re crazy and there I was in Dallas, Texas, headlining main event on day one so, never say ‘never'," said Austin.

WWE has quite a few high-profile, stadium events coming up later this year, including one in Wales, which may require a big-name star like Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake's performance at WrestleMania was well-received, and there will be a great deal of anticipation if Austin agrees to have another match.

