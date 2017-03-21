WWE News: Booker T shares a story about being hacked

Booker T can sympathise with Paige's current hack scandal.

by Mike Diaz News 21 Mar 2017, 03:53 IST

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T recounts a time he was a victim of a cyber attack

What’s the story?

The biggest story sweeping the professional wrestling industry at the moment is WWE Superstar Paige’s recent victimisation from a cyber attack that leaked several personal photos and videos of her.

On a recent edition of his show “Heated Conversations”, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T opened up about a similar situation that he experienced a few years ago in which he had a few of his personal social media and email accounts hacked.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige, along with celebrities such as Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried, were victims of a cyber attack that leaked plenty of private photos and videos onto the internet that have since gone viral.

The heart of the matter:

Booker discussed getting his Twitter, YouTube, Square, and email accounts hacked, as well as the assailant attempting to get into his bank account.

You can read what he had to say here:

“I have to tell you, I got hacked a few years back and they got to my Twitter, they got to my YouTube account, to my Square account, and actually tried to get into my bank account with my email. They hijacked my AOL account so if I didn’t have my original paperwork from 100 years ago, I wouldn’t have gotten it back. I’m lucky my wife keeps all that information. Lucky I didn’t have some compromising photos on my computer or something, they otherwise would have been out there. This turned my life upside down for about 9-10 days where everything was frozen. I had money from my Square account for about 6 months so I couldn’t get it. It totally just ripped my life apart. They put my home address, phone number, social security number all online, as well as a lot of racist comments. It was just totally out there, so stuff like this can happen in this day and age.”

What’s next?

It will be a long road back to emotional recovery for Paige, no doubt, as something like this happening to her given her popularity and current career situation surely makes the whole situation worse.

With various fans on Twitter tagging Paige, her mother, and father in posts that involve the leaked pictures and videos, it makes the whole situation that much more difficult for Paige and her family to distance themselves from and move on.

The crowd reaction to Paige is also something that should be interesting to see once the former Divas Champion makes her return to the squared circle.

Author’s take:

This whole situation Paige has found herself in is terrible.

For someone to go as low as to hack into Paige’s personal photos and videos and release them into the world given her celebrity status is cruel and heartless. I can only hope that Paige and her family are able to find some way to move on from this and continue on with their lives.

