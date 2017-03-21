WWE News: Paige's parents concerned about her mental health after the photo leaks

After the year Paige has had, her parents are rightfully concerned about her well-being.

by Jeremy Bennett

Paige is the most recent celebrity to have had private photos and videos hacked and made public...

What’s the story?

Several comments were made on the Facebook pages of WWE Superstar Paige’s parents on Monday afternoon. Both of Paige’s parents appear to be concerned about the mental well-being of their daughter.

In case you didn’t know...

Last week, Paige admitted that she had private photos and videos stolen as a result of her phone being hacked.

These videos have been posted online by hackers; who had previously posted several hacked photos of celebrities a couple of years ago which were sexually graphic in nature.

The heart of the matter

The Facebook updates by Paige’s parents are as follows:

Ricky Knight (Paige’s father):

"My last say on the scandal surrounding my daughter: I have just spoken to her over Facebook and I am worried for her mental health or worse ffs. World, get a grip, she has not killed anyone [or] robbed anyone. She was having sex in a private situation between consulting adults and then has been betrayed by some low-lifes. As her dad I urge people to back off as I say I am very worried for her. It will be no good backing her when its too late like many other celebrities who have left us."

Saraya Knight (Paige’s mother):

"I cannot lose my little girl! The whole family has taken so much s***, being blasted from all angles. But none of this is worth it. There is a broken soul here. I am on the verge of breaking over this and I cannot deal with anymore. We are crushed. I really don't know how much more I can take, well done to those that thought this was a great idea, well done to those tagging us in pics and videos. You have done what you wanted to do, let's hope to God [that] you don't take from me one of my most treasured gifts. Sat with my husband, he is sobbing, he can't even speak. I'm losing everything I love, the business we love will kill us, it seems"

What’s next?

Paige could pursue legal action, but that could be difficult considering that the source of the original leak is unclear. So far, there has been no other comment from her on the situation since March 17th.

Author’s Take

Between two different suspensions for violating the Wellness Policy and going through neck surgery, Paige has been through a lot over the past year. Having these private videos and photos posted on the internet for millions to see definitely is humiliating for her.

With everything Paige has gone through, her parents definitely have the right to be concerned about her mental well-being.

The one thing that the social media age has brought us is the existence of internet trolls, and one can imagine the kinds of things that have been said to Paige and her family over the past few days since these videos and photos were leaked.

She has been one of the most unique women to wrestle for the WWE over the past several years, and it is a shame that this could potentially contribute towards the company releasing her, or worse, towards taking a toll on her mental health.

The WWE is a publicly traded company that has worked to be more family friendly over the past decade. Hopefully, the two sides can mend the fences and continue on with business as usual when Paige is ready to return to the ring.

At this point, though, with her fiancée Albert El Patron in Impact Wrestling, it may be best if she parts ways with the WWE especially if they are not going to use her as the top talent she deserves to be after everything that has happened over the past year.

