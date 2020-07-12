Booker T shares his honest experience teaching John Cena in WWE

There has always been something special about John Cena in WWE as Booker T revealed.

John Cena and Booker T have worked together in WWE before.

Booker T is a wrestling legend in the truest sense of the term. The lengthy career that Booker T has enjoyed, with successful runs in not only WCW but also WWE, has ensured that Booker T's name goes down as a wrestling legend. Given that Booker T is a WWE Hall Of Famer, that may have already happened. Now, talking about a future member of the WWE Hall Of Fame — John Cena — Booker T has shared his experience in teaching the former 16-time WWE World Champion in the company.

Booker T was recently on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), where he talked about John Cena and shared his experience in what he thought was important that John Cena had learned early on.

Booker T on John Cena learning in WWE

Booker T and John Cena shared a close relationship during their time together in WWE. Now, even after they have both taken a step away from the ring, they are still on good terms. Booker T revealed that he had made sure to teach John Cena everything that he could during his time with Cena. Apparenntly, John Cena learned faster than anyone else that Booker T worked with and it was something that John Cena had soaked up during his time in WWE.

"Every time Cena and I have crossed paths, he doesn't say hi. 'What's up Book?' That's our code because I tried my best to teach Cena the art of Shakespeare when we worked, and I made sure that I gave him every ounce of knowledge I had. No one took that knowledge better than John. This guy's got a limited skill set, but he's a guy who's taken that skill set and parlayed it to the greatest career in the history of the business. That's not a knock or anything like that.

Booker T went on to say that John Cena had taken his limited offense and made it huge in WWE, something that not too many people understand.

How does a @WWE Superstar pave their road to #WrestleMania? Simple. They need to have a plan. #Raw pic.twitter.com/z8yapXlQFB — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 6, 2018

"You can take very very little and make so much of it, which John Cena has done. So many guys just don't understand that. They just bury it if they don't understand it because they haven't been taught it, but John was that sat under the learning tree. He made sure he soaked every ounce of that knowledge up. I wish the young guys out there can kind of look at it [the same way], but a lot of them [have]. They give me a call from time to time."