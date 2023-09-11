Booker T shares honest thoughts on former WWE Superstar; labels 27-time champion an "overachiever"

Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T has revealed why former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, who has been a multi-time world champion, is still at the top of his game.

During his time with the Stamford-based promotion, Jericho held the titles of Undisputed WWF Champion (once), World Heavyweight Champion (three times), WCW/World Champion (two times), and Intercontinental Champion (nine times).

He was also a WWE Tag Team Champion (twice), a World Tag Team Champion (five times), a WWF Hardcore Champion (once), a WWF European Champion (once), and a United States Champion (twice).

Since The Lionheart joined Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling in 2019, he has been a one-time AEW World Champion (inaugural), making him a 27-time titleholder in both companies.

On a recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked to share what were his thoughts on Chris Jericho still going strong and entertaining fans with his wrestling and music tour all over. According to the Hall of Famer, Chris Jericho is young at heart, who's got a lot of zeal, and creates a buzz throughout.

"He's just that type of guy who loves life. I'm not surprised at all still wrestling, so I'm not surprised just because Chris Jericho has always been that overachiever. He's always been that guy to go to extra mile and he's always been just that damn good. That's why Chris Jericho is still at the top of his game," Booker said.

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho had a marquee match at major AEW event

Y2J is 52 years old, and recently, he was a part of one of the biggest wrestling events at Wembley Stadium. He wrestled Will Ospreay in a Dream Match at AEW All In 2023 in front of 80,000 fans.

Chris Jericho portrayed a babyface during the show because he was trying to brush off his heel side away. On the other hand, the IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion came out with cocky and snide remarks with Don Callis in his corner.

The babyface-heel dynamic was clear during the match. However, the former WWE Champion relied on villainous tactics such as hitting a low blow when the referee's view was blocked.

Unfortunately for The Lionheart, Will Ospreay soaked up a win in front of his countrymen in London. It remains to be seen if and when the 27-time champion hangs up his wrestling boots.

