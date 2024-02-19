Booker T showcases several WWE Champions ahead of RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently gave a shout-out to several former champions on social media ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place next weekend, and tomorrow night is the final episode of RAW ahead of the premium live event. Booker T has not been in action since he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2023. The legend is currently a part of the NXT commentary team and runs the Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas.

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW in Anaheim, the veteran took to Instagram to shout out several former champions during Black History Month. In his post, he tagged Big E, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Noami, Sasha Banks, and several more former champions. You can check it out in his Instagram post below:

"World Champions. History. 🏆🏆 @themarkhenry @biancabelairwwe @therock #ronsimmons @bobbylashley @truekofi @wwebige @themercedesvarnado @trinity_fatu. Shout out to the Divas Champ and WWF Women’s Champ (Jackie and Alicia Fox)," he wrote.

Booker T compliments CM Punk for his work at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Cody Rhodes eliminated CM Punk in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The veteran also suffered a torn triceps muscle in the bout and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran complimented CM Punk for turning the crowd against him while battling Cody Rhodes at the end of the Men's Royal Rumble. Booker T noted that Punk knew what he was doing and did his job during the match.

"You know what? I've got to give Punk his due; he did his job. He turned heel. He made the crowd do their job. He knew that at the end of the match, it had to be at its peak - the highest decibel level. That's the mark of someone who knows what they're doing," noted the WWE Hall of Famer. [From 46:29 to 46:50]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Former superstar Maven will be appearing at the Reality of Wrestling promotion later this year. It will be interesting to see if Booker T gets back in the ring once again sometime in the future.

