WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is less than a week away. The card, albeit stacked, could use a bunch of additional matches.

The upcoming premium live event will emanate live from Perth. Thus, it will mark WWE's return to Australia after over five years. The last big wrestling event on The Land Down Under was Super Show-Down in October 2018. That show featured 10 star-studded matches.

This year, the Aussie fans are being treated to two high-stakes Elimination Chamber bouts. There are a couple of other matches on the card too, including Australia's own Rhea Ripley battling Nia Jax. Yet, it can't be denied that the event needs more fights.

That said, here are five last-minute matches that could be added to Elimination Chamber 2024, keeping in mind the ongoing storylines.

#5. Bayley takes on Asuka or Kairi Sane

WWE Universe knew that a generational program was on the horizon when they started noticing hints alluding to Damage CTRL betraying Bayley. Every week, they get proven right.

Following Bayley's Royal Rumble 2024 victory, her own stable, minus Dakota Kai, turned on her. As a result, The Role Model is now set to collide with IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women's Championship. The fan interest in this rivalry is exceptionally high.

On the recent edition of SmackDown, Damage CTRL warned Bayley and Dakota Kai, claiming that nobody is ready for them. This indicates that The Horsewoman can expect anything but a smooth Road to WrestleMania 40.

Thus, with Bayley having a target on her back, it makes sense for her to be proactive and start hunting down members of her former faction. This could lead to a match between her and one of the Kabuki Warriors at next week's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

#4. A variation of LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma

Despite SmackDown having no full-time singles champions on the men's side, there hasn't been any shortage of intriguing feuds. The ongoing rivalry between LWO and Legado Del Fantasma is an example of that.

The program began in November 2023, a few days after Rey Mysterio lost the US Championship to Logan Paul. On the following edition of SmackDown, Santos Escobar turned his back on his LWO stablemates and roped in Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez to form a new version of Legado Del Fantasma.

Over the last few months, fans have seen the two groups duke it out on multiple occasions. So, it would make sense for them to take their animosity to Elimination Chamber and give the fans in Perth a dose of their impeccable aerial mastery.

Be it a singles match between Santos Escobar and Carlito/Dragon Lee, a tag, or a six-man tag match, it's bound to be enjoyable. It could also lead to Rey Mysterio making his highly-anticipated return to exact revenge on Santos Escobar.

#3. Jey Uso and Chad Gable vs. Imperium

WWE RAW is currently packed to the rafters with likable babyfaces. Main Event Jey Uso is among said babyfaces. He's currently the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Since the current Champion, Gunther, can't travel abroad, the title match is scheduled to take place on the final RAW before Elimination Chamber. While nothing could be said for sure when it comes to WWE, most fans expect The Ring General to retain his title on Monday.

Following the match, Gunther could come face to face with his potential WrestleMania opponent, the man who promised him that he would win the Intercontinental Championship one day. The man in question is Chad Gable.

The potential confrontation could lead Gable to team up with Jey Uso to take on Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser in Perth. After all, the wrestling-starved fans in Australia deserve to wave their hands to the tune of 'Main Event Ish.'

#2. AJ Styles and Karl Anderson take their frustrations to the ring

The last major premium live event in Australia featured AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe. Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024, The Phenomenal One hasn't yet been announced for a match.

It goes without saying that the live crowd wouldn't mind an AJ Styles match slotted between the high-stakes bouts already advertised. But who could WWE book him against on such short notice? The answer to that was given on the latest episode of SmackDown, during which The Phenomenal One gave his long-time friend, Karl Anderson, a slap.

Ever since Styles' return in December 2023, he has been giving The Good Brothers a cold shoulder. There is trouble brewing among former Bullet Club members who haven't gotten to address it properly.

So, what Styles and Anderson could do is take their grievances to the ring and beat the tar out of each other until they feel they're ready to be on good terms again. If not, they could finally sever their ties for good. Either way, a fight is necessary at this point, and the Elimination Chamber seems to be a fitting venue for it.

#1. Cody Rhodes faces Grayson Waller in an impromptu match at Elimination Chamber

The American Nightmare, along with Seth Rollins, will appear on the Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber. The show, of course, will be hosted by the hometown sensation, Grayson Waller.

It's common knowledge that The Moment Maker has a knack for getting under people's skin. So, it's totally possible that he rubs his guests the wrong way, resulting in an impromptu match against Cody Rhodes.

Given that The Dashing One has been a prominent part of the promotional campaigns for Elimination Chamber, a mere talking segment might not be enough to satisfy the live crowd.

Moreover, if Cody gets cheered over one of Australia's own, that would send out yet another strong message about the two-time Royal Rumble winner's unprecedented popularity.