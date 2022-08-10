Booker T is surprised new WWE star didn't sign with AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T felt that Karrion Kross could've been a fantastic addition to AEW.

Kross, along with his partner Scarlett, made a surprise return to the company on last week's episode of SmackDown. Kross was released by WWE in November last year but did not sign with AEW like many of the other released stars. Instead, the former NXT Champion was featured in NJPW and MLW before returning to the company.

Speaking on Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he was surprised that Kross was not signed by AEW, and is happy that he has returned to the company. The legend thinks that it was a mistake to release Kross last year.

"I mean, me personally, I like it, man. I like it a lot. I wasn't a fan to see Kariron Kross leave WWE because I thought he would be a huge pickup for AEW. I don't know how that did not come to fruition, him actually being a part of that crew over there. But, I tell you what, I'm, I'm liking it [Kross' return]," said Booker T. [From 18:30 to 18:53]

Booker T said that Kross' return signals the company's direction towards putting a focus on bigger men like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley.

Rumored reason why Karrion Kross rejected a move to AEW after WWE release

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯 Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯#WWE https://t.co/pTdAn7pvsr

In an interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kross said that he had conversations with Tony Khan about a move to AEW, but did not reveal why he didn't sign with them.

A recent report has indicated that Kross rejected a match with AEW's Wardlow because he wants his real-life partner and valet Scarlett to feature alongside him in the promotion.

Kross reportedly wanted his NXT character to be presented in AEW, which included Scarlett, which is why he did not agree to a match with Wardlow.

What do you think of Karrion Kross and Scarlett's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali