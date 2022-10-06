Booker T thinks 14-time Champion will lose at Extreme Rules 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his picks for the upcoming premium live event Extreme Rules 2022. While there are only six matches on the card, he certainly gave some interesting takes. One of them was his opinion that a 14-time champion will lose.

The 14-time champion happens to be none other than Seth Rollins, who has won 13 titles on the WWE main roster and is the first NXT Champion in its lineage. He is set to take on Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match with UFC, and MMA legend Daniel Cormier was announced as the special guest referee.

Given that Riddle has been in the Fight Pit and Seth Rollins hasn't, Booker T told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter that he believes Riddle will beat Rollins at Extreme Rules 2022:

"Riddle's more in his comfort zone in a match like this. Anything can happen, but I'm going to go with Riddle," he said. (2:44-2:52)

You can watch the full video below:

Booker T praised Seth Rollins for his work this past year

On the latest episode of RAW Talk, Booker T acknowledged Riddle's comfort zone in the Fight Pit but was particularly full of praise for Seth Rollins, who he believes has done "beautiful work" this past year:

"Seth Rollins is the most dangerous Seth Rollins that I've ever seen right now at this point. No titles, or anything like that but Seth Rollins has been creating some beautiful work over these past 365 days setting himself up for this very moment. Everybody has got a bullseye on Seth Rollins," Booker said.

This makes it even more interesting to see that he has picked The King Of Bros for the match. Even more interesting is that many fans don't realize that Riddle lost his only Fight Pit match against Timothy Thatcher when Kurt Angle was the special guest referee.

One thing is for sure, the match is going to be one of the highlights of Saturday Night.

Are you on team Riddle or team Rollins heading into Extreme Rules 2022? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below

