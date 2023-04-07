Booker T unimpressed by top championship match during WrestleMania weekend

Booker T was unimpressed by the NXT Championship match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes during NXT Stand & Deliver.

This past weekend, fans got to witness the dream match that they have been waiting for as Bron Breakker defended his NXT Championship against Carmelo Hayes.

Both men put on a good show and it was Carmelo Hayes who emerged victorious in the end to become the new NXT Champion. While the match was appreciated by most people, Booker T was unimpressed by the bout.

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained that he would give the NXT Championship bout a six out of ten rating.

"As far as the match goes, on a scale of one to ten, I give it a six. I'm not going to go too higher than a six just because I know what I'm looking for. If you're a gymnast, and you're doing the vault, what am I looking for? Most important thing in the vault?"

He continued:

"I'm looking to see if these guys stick the dismount. I'm still looking, still waiting. Did they go out there and perform? Yes, they did. I just thought they were walking their way through it as opposed to feeling their way through it," said Booker. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

Booker T prefers Bron Breakker as a heel

During the same podcast episode, Booker T went on to say that he likes Bron Breakker better as a heel and felt he should've started out that way.

"I thought it could have been a lot better. Do I think the right guy won? Yeah. What they did on Tuesday with Bron Breakker turning heel, I like that. I like Bron Breakker better as a heel. He should have started out as a heel, but with him having the pedigree, background, and name, you jumpstart him as a babyface, I get that too."

He continued:

"I'm from the school that, you put him out there as a heel first and it teaches him everything he needs to know about being a babyface because he's working babyfaces." [H/T Fightful]

Bron Breakker turned heel this week on NXT and attacked Carmelo Hayes indicating that their feud is far from over.

Did you like the NXT Championship match at Stand & Deliver? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes