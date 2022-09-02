"Is that contract tampering?" - Booker T unsure if WWE tampered with AEW contracts

Hall of Famer Booker T waded into rumored allegations on WWE for contract tampering but is hesitant whether to call it a contract tampering or not.

AEW reportedly sent an e-mail to WWE where they warned the company about tampering with the contracts of AEW wrestlers. Tony Khan revealed that he had a meeting with talent, who had informed him about certain things happening outside the company.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, is unsure if what is being alleged is contract tampering. The Hall of Famer disclosed that management reached out to him when his contract was about to expire when he was in WCW as well.

“As far as the contract tampering thing, I don’t know how deep that is, but I can see a little bird going out and saying, ‘Hey man, if you guys aren’t happy over there, there’s always going to be room over here for you.’ The reason I say that is because every time my contract was coming up in WCW, even way back then, a little bird would always fly over and say, ‘Hey man, if you ever want to come over there, there’s going to be a spot there for you.’ Is that contract tampering? I don’t know. I would imagine there would have to be a little bit more than that to be contract tampering,” said Booker T. [H/T WrestlingNews]

A current AEW star reportedly informed Tony Khan and co. about WWE reaching out for a return to the company.

AEW stars are reportedly interested in joining WWE

A recent report by Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer revealed that many AEW stars are now open to moving to WWE following Triple H's appointment as the head of creative.

The report stated that AEW stars are more confident of being used properly under Triple H than former CEO Vince McMahon.

Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis are a few of the stars who've returned to the company under The Game.

It remains to be seen which stars will make the big switch from AEW to their arch-rivals, like Cody Rhodes did earlier this year.

