"I don't know if that's the match" - Booker T on who Big E should avoid cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase

Booker T believes Big E should avoid cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley. The Hall Of Famer feels Roman Reigns is the perfect candidate for the eventual cash-in but doesn't WWE to rush things.

A fan on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast wanted to see Big E use his contract on Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. Booker T disagreed and feels that a match-up between the New Day member and Reigns makes more sense to him.

"Do I want to see Big E vs Lashley? That's the question. I don't know if I want to see Big E cash-in the Money in the Bank on Lashley. I don't know if that's the match - the marquee match-up - that I want to see Big E cash-in on. If I was booking it, I would hold that card for a while just because I got to see the best match-up for Big E, more than anything. I don't think Big E and Bobby Lashley is going to be the greatest match-up, to get the greatest match. Big E vs Roman - man, I think we got something there," said Booker T.

Booker T believes WWE shouldn't pull the trigger early for Big E's MITB cash-in. He feels that the former Intercontinental Champion should hold onto the briefcase until the right opportunity arrives for him.

Big E on whom he will cash-in his contract on

Such a pleasure to get to meet @WWEBigE in person this past Friday at #SmackDown. My chat with him for @SKWrestling_ is now available!



- Winning #MITB

- Reliving Dolph Ziggler’s cash-in

- Endless storyline possibilities for his cash-in and more! https://t.co/SrjILJ1ref — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) July 26, 2021

Big E, in his recent appearance on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, stated that he hasn't yet decided who he wants to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on.

“It’s still very early, man, so I gotta figure that stuff out. But there’s also this very natural story with Bobby and the stuff he’s been doing with Kofe [Kofi Kingston] and [Xavier] Woods. That makes sense too. Who knows with Goldberg there?" said the men's Money in the Bank winner.

Roman Reigns is currently in a feud with Finn Balor, with John Cena hovering in the background, while Bobby Lashley and Goldberg came eye-to-eye last week on RAW.

"I have no problem at all being one of the people, kind of in the background, of someone else's moment."



A step away from his first world title, Mr. #MITB @WWEBigE remembers back to some of the best times in his career. All involving the glory of others.https://t.co/A8XkDT59RS — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) July 26, 2021

