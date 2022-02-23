Booker T says Shane McMahon is worthy of WWE Hall of Fame

WWE legend Booker T has given praise to Shane McMahon, even suggesting that he is worthy of a Hall of Fame induction.

Initially working for his father's company on-screen as a referee, Shane McMahon became a fixture of WWE television during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s with his daredevil antics.

He would feature as part of The Corporation and The Corporate Ministry stables and would earn a reign with the European Championship. He would depart WWE in 2010 over differences in opinion with his kin and would pursue his own business endeavors.

Shane then returned to WWE in 2016, and despite maintaining his high-spot, hardcore match style at first, quickly drew the ire of the fans for taking attention away from full-time performers. This culminated in subsequent release after the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match, in which he was the head of the creative team.

However, five-time WCW Champion Booker T has heaped praise on McMahon on a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Talking about inductions to the Hall, Booker claimed that Shane should be recognized as an in-ring talent.

"Just go back to talking about Kurt Angle and that over-the-top suplex through the glass. That one right there is something that totally sticks out in my mind. As well as him jumping off the tron, that one totally sticks out in my head, as well as off the cage. The guy has got Hall Of Fame moments.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Booker T also thinks Doink The Clown should be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Before discussing Shane, Booker was talking about Matt Bourne, best known in WWE as Doink The Clown. Booker stated that he would love to see Bourne get inducted into the Hall.

“I’m not against that one bit, Matt Borne in himself was a hell of a worker and had a hell of a career, as well as Doink The Clown, it’s iconic. The original Doink The Clown, I loved it. So yeah, I would definitely give him the nod.” Booker T added

