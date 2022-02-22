"I would love to get my hands on him" - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer wants to manage Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Lashley and Booker had incredible chemistry with each other back in the day, having put together some fantastic matches. Booker T defeated the two-time WWE Champion to become the King of the Ring at Judgment Day 2006.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the five-time WCW World Champion revealed that amongst current stars, The All-Mighty would be the one he'd like to manage.

"Man, if I could manage any star today?! That's a tough one right there but it will probably be...and I don't want to step on anybody's toes or anything like that because the person (MVP) that has that job, he's doing a hell of a job, but the guy would probably be Bobby Lashley just because of the connection that Bobby and I have had from back in the day," Booker T said. (13:40 - 14:11)

He elaborated further, stating that he'd like to add some Harlem Heat influence to Lashley.

"I was one of the guys who literally tried to school Bobby and laid a foundation work for him to actually become a multi-time world champion over his time in the business and he has proven that he's a guy that can go out there and pull the load but I would love to get my hands on him just to put a little bit of that Harlem Heat spirit into him. When you go out and beat that man down, you have to go ahead on and put him out of his misery and that's the Harlem Heat way. So Bobby Lashley probably would be my guy." (14:12 - 14:52)

You can check out the complete video below:

Bobby Lashley recently lost the WWE Title in the Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley walked into the Elimination Chamber, putting his title on the line. However, he was removed from the match without even competing, courtesy of Seth Rollins' Buckle Bomb on Austin Theory through his pod.

Brock Lesnar eventually won the match by eliminating all the remaining competitors to become the new WWE Champion, thus setting up a title for title match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

