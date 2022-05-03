"I’ll be doing this until I can’t move my legs anymore" - Booker T on when he will retire from wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently gave his thoughts on retirement during a recent interview.

Starting his wrestling career in 1993 at WCW as one-half of the Harlem Heat, Booker T went on to become the 2006 King of the Ring tournament winner, six-time world champion, and a two-time Hall of Famer. Now that he has halted his in-ring action, the veteran is still active with the company as a pre-show panelist and occasional commentator.

When asked about his retirement by Ken Hoffman on Culture Map Houston, the former world champion expressed that he would never be done wrestling until he is "six feet under." He expressed that he would even return to the ring if given a chance.

"I’ll never be done wrestling. I’ll be doing this until I can’t move my legs anymore. Wrestlers never retire. If I get a chance to bounce around the ring like a kid one more time, I’ll take that opportunity every time. I won’t be retired from the squared circle until I’m six feet under," Booker said.

Booker recently signed a major deal with ESPN for The Hall of Fame podcast. The program will now air four times a week starting May 3, 2022.

Booker T's current contract status with WWE

During the same interview, the 57-year-old shared that his current contract with the promotion is not up until a few years. He stated that he has a good relationship with WWE and will be around for several projects.

"My relationship with the company [WWE] has never been better. My contract with them isn’t up for another several years. I’m still around doing the kickoff shows for all the premium events on Peacock. I sometimes host RAW Talk and Talking Smack and WWE has me involved with several other projects."

The two-time Hall of Famer has had a legendary career both as a pro-wrestler and as a wrestling personality. Aside from his ESPN show, he also started a wrestling school in Houston and has provided entertaining commentary in matches.

