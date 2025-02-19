Booker T willing to induct 3-time champion into WWE Hall of Fame

NXT commentator and Hall of Famer Booker T recently stated that he would be more than happy to induct a veteran of the wrestling business into the coveted WWE Hall of Fame. The former WCW Champion mentioned he was a huge fan of Rick Martel's work and that he was worthy of being a part of the exclusive group of greats.

Martel is a Canadian great who started his career way back in 1973 at just 17 years of age. Though his first tenure with WWE was a short one, from 1980-1982, he returned to the company in 1986 and worked there for almost a decade until 1995.

Rick Martel was a three-time tag team champion in the Stamford-based promotion, winning the gold twice with Tony Garea and once with Tito Santana. In a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his admiration for Martel's work. He added that he would love to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"He truly is a Hall of Famer. I think Rick Martel, his resume speaks for itself," Booker said. "One of the best workers that I ever had a chance to get in the ring with and perform [with] in that square circle. That would be an honor for me to induct Rick Martel into the Hall of Fame, but I'm sure somebody else would have that spot. But as far as a guy who is worthy of being there, even when he was The Model back in WWE and then when he was with Strike Force with Tito Santana, I used to love those guys." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Booker T thinks Roxanne Perez is a future WWE Hall of Famer

A few weeks back in an interview, Booker T showered praise on his student and two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The wrestling legend explained that going by just how much she had achieved so far, despite being only 23 years old, Perez was destined to find a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"To see Roxanne Perez go from her mom's house, where she took a six-hour bus ride to Reality of Wrestling just to train, and then to see her get to the next level and become a major star. She's a two-time NXT Women's Champion. She's a Breakout Champion as well. She's done so much at 22 [23] years old. She's a future Hall of Famer."

Roxanne Perez had found her footing in the wrestling business while training and competing for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion.

