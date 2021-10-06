"They don't know how to book this stuff"- Former WWE writer on Goldberg's feud with Bobby Lashley (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently criticized WWE's booking of the Goldberg-Lashley feud.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone and criticized the segment between the two stars Monday Night RAW between Goldberg and Lashley. He offered his stance on how it should've been booked instead.

"They don't know how to book this stuff," said Russo. "[Goldberg] never leaves to go the stage, you know, Goldberg is, I guess, afraid of him to go down to the ramp. Bro, all you had to do was have him (Lashley) go down to the ring, and the first word that comes out of Lashley's mouth, Goldberg slaps him right across the face. Have a crazy brawl, send everybody out there."

Russo added that this segment showcased the kind of booking that didn't make sense in 1970, let alone in 2021.

"But no bro, 'You hurt my son, you've put your hands on my son,'" Russo continued. "'I've been waiting four weeks for this moment and you're gonna stand there and I'm gonna stay here. I'm gonna talk about how I'm going to kill you, but I'm not gonna kill you until we get to Crown Jewel.' Like come on, man. This stuff is so textbook wrestling that did not make sense in 1970 and it sure as heck is not gonna make sense in 2021."

Goldberg will face Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel

The feud between the two powerhouses began when Goldberg challenged Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The All Mighty successfully retained his title at the pay-per-view and attacked the Hall of Famer's son after the match.

Due to this assault, the rivalry became even more personal. In recent weeks, the WWE Hall of Famer has vowed to hurt Lashley, and he'll get a chance to do so soon. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the company announced that Goldberg will battle The All Mighty at WWE Crown Jewel in a No Holds Barred match.

Ever since he lost his WWE Championship to Big E, Lashley has been on a losing streak. He will surely hope to beat the Hall of Famer at Crown Jewel to put an end to their feud and get back on track from here on out.

