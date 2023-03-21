Create

"Both of these guys have a great future" - WWE Universe reacts to RAW matchup between Montez Ford and Austin Theory

By Joseph JG Galizia
Modified Mar 21, 2023 08:19 IST
Austin Theory and Montez Ford battled it out on tonight
Austin Theory and Montez Ford battled it out on tonight's RAW from St. Louis

The WWE Universe really enjoyed a matchup between Montez Ford and Austin Theory on the latest episode of RAW in St. Louis, Missouri.

It was announced last week that Montez Ford from the Street Profits would be taking on United States Champion Austin Theory ahead of A-Town's huge WrestleMania 39 showdown with John Cena. The match was announced after a confrontation between the US Champion and Street Profits led to a clash between the former and Angelo Dawkins.

Ford hit Theory with a flurry of offense and showcased his high-flying ability that had the champ on his feels for a large portion of the match. However, a costly mistake by Ford led to him eating a dropkick, followed by Theory's ATL. This was enough to secure a victory. He then cut a promo immediately afterward, calling out Cena.

Does #USChampion @_Theory1 have that ruthless aggression in him?#WWERaw https://t.co/H7IuIF3hwz

While Ford may have walked away with a loss on RAW, he did win some fanfare from the WWE Universe. A large portion of the online response has been positive, with many calling the duo the future of WWE, comparable to John Cena and The Rock.

WWE RAW (Theory/Ford): This was a very good match. Both of these guys have a great future. Theory needs to grow into his character more. Ford's character and charisma is there. They just need to harness it effectively. I actually feel they both have great heel potential.
#raw #wwe Montez Ford and Austin theory are basically the rock and John cena of the new generation.
Good TV match between Austin Theory and Montez Ford. I love Montez Ford he is a future star in the WWE. Whenever it comes, Inwould love to see Montez Ford in a single run but I can’t see WWE breaking up The Street Profits. Theory wins #WWERaw
Austin Theory def. Montez Ford, it was a fantastic match 🔥#WWERaw
#raw #wwe Montez Ford and Austin theory are basically the rock and John cena of the new generation.
I feel like that match between Montez Ford and Austin Theory was an appetizer of what's to come post-WrestleMania. I feel like that could very well be Theory's next US Title feud. #WWERAW

While Roman Reigns is the world champion for the moment, the Twitterverse believes that Ford will one day reach that milestone.

@btsportwwe @MontezFordWWE I know y’all are trying to push Austin Theory but the money is in Montez Ford @TripleH
@WWE @_Theory1 Soon https://t.co/XHgV3405QF
They keep trying to groom Austin Theory. You know who’s already there? Montez Ford. That’s the dude y’all need to be pushing. #RAW #RoadToWrestleMania

After a showing like this, one must wonder if Theory and Ford will be feuding again after WrestleMania 39. Either way, the future is looking bright for two of the company's youngest talents.

What did you make of the RAW match? Sound off in the comments below.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...