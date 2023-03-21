The WWE Universe really enjoyed a matchup between Montez Ford and Austin Theory on the latest episode of RAW in St. Louis, Missouri.
It was announced last week that Montez Ford from the Street Profits would be taking on United States Champion Austin Theory ahead of A-Town's huge WrestleMania 39 showdown with John Cena. The match was announced after a confrontation between the US Champion and Street Profits led to a clash between the former and Angelo Dawkins.
Ford hit Theory with a flurry of offense and showcased his high-flying ability that had the champ on his feels for a large portion of the match. However, a costly mistake by Ford led to him eating a dropkick, followed by Theory's ATL. This was enough to secure a victory. He then cut a promo immediately afterward, calling out Cena.
While Ford may have walked away with a loss on RAW, he did win some fanfare from the WWE Universe. A large portion of the online response has been positive, with many calling the duo the future of WWE, comparable to John Cena and The Rock.
While Roman Reigns is the world champion for the moment, the Twitterverse believes that Ford will one day reach that milestone.
After a showing like this, one must wonder if Theory and Ford will be feuding again after WrestleMania 39. Either way, the future is looking bright for two of the company's youngest talents.
What did you make of the RAW match? Sound off in the comments below.