The WWE Universe really enjoyed a matchup between Montez Ford and Austin Theory on the latest episode of RAW in St. Louis, Missouri.

It was announced last week that Montez Ford from the Street Profits would be taking on United States Champion Austin Theory ahead of A-Town's huge WrestleMania 39 showdown with John Cena. The match was announced after a confrontation between the US Champion and Street Profits led to a clash between the former and Angelo Dawkins.

Ford hit Theory with a flurry of offense and showcased his high-flying ability that had the champ on his feels for a large portion of the match. However, a costly mistake by Ford led to him eating a dropkick, followed by Theory's ATL. This was enough to secure a victory. He then cut a promo immediately afterward, calling out Cena.

While Ford may have walked away with a loss on RAW, he did win some fanfare from the WWE Universe. A large portion of the online response has been positive, with many calling the duo the future of WWE, comparable to John Cena and The Rock.

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 WWE RAW (Theory/Ford): This was a very good match. Both of these guys have a great future. Theory needs to grow into his character more. Ford's character and charisma is there. They just need to harness it effectively. I actually feel they both have great heel potential. WWE RAW (Theory/Ford): This was a very good match. Both of these guys have a great future. Theory needs to grow into his character more. Ford's character and charisma is there. They just need to harness it effectively. I actually feel they both have great heel potential.

Chriss 🇩🇴 @theerealchriss Good TV match between Austin Theory and Montez Ford. I love Montez Ford he is a future star in the WWE. Whenever it comes, Inwould love to see Montez Ford in a single run but I can’t see WWE breaking up The Street Profits. Theory wins #WWERaw Good TV match between Austin Theory and Montez Ford. I love Montez Ford he is a future star in the WWE. Whenever it comes, Inwould love to see Montez Ford in a single run but I can’t see WWE breaking up The Street Profits. Theory wins #WWERaw

ULTRA ENT. @UltraGamersLife



#WWERaw Austin Theory def. Montez Ford, it was a fantastic match Austin Theory def. Montez Ford, it was a fantastic match 🔥#WWERaw

Tylar The Trademark @TMShow2019 I feel like that match between Montez Ford and Austin Theory was an appetizer of what's to come post-WrestleMania. I feel like that could very well be Theory's next US Title feud. #WWERAW I feel like that match between Montez Ford and Austin Theory was an appetizer of what's to come post-WrestleMania. I feel like that could very well be Theory's next US Title feud. #WWERAW

While Roman Reigns is the world champion for the moment, the Twitterverse believes that Ford will one day reach that milestone.

Chern Mathews @ChernFaceKillah #RoadToWrestleMania They keep trying to groom Austin Theory. You know who’s already there? Montez Ford. That’s the dude y’all need to be pushing. #RAW They keep trying to groom Austin Theory. You know who’s already there? Montez Ford. That’s the dude y’all need to be pushing. #RAW #RoadToWrestleMania

After a showing like this, one must wonder if Theory and Ford will be feuding again after WrestleMania 39. Either way, the future is looking bright for two of the company's youngest talents.

What did you make of the RAW match? Sound off in the comments below.

