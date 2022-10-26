"Both guys are at the top of their game" - Twitter explodes with the possibility of Roman Reigns defending his titles against 44-year-old WWE Superstar

Wrestling fans on Twitter have expressed their interest in a potential feud between Roman Reigns and former WWE Champion, Sheamus.

The Brawling Brutes is currently feuding with The Bloodline after Sheamus set his sights on Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. On the blue brand, the two men crossed paths in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Ricochet and Rey Mysterio.

This led to a brawl between Sheamus' faction and Reigns' faction. Sikoa was recently in singles action with The Celtic Warrior and scored one of the biggest victories of his career as well.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to the idea of a potential match between Reigns and Sheamus. It seems that the majority of the WWE Universe wants The Tribal Chief to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sheamus at Royal Rumble.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse @rodgersmanman Would be dope. Both guys are at the top of their game @rodgersmanman Would be dope. Both guys are at the top of their game

SlappadabRo🤙🎃🍄 @SlappadaBRO @ProWFinesse Been saying it for months, Survivor Series makes sense! @ProWFinesse Been saying it for months, Survivor Series makes sense!

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

Vince Russo recently claimed that Roman Reigns has injected life into WWE SmackDown

According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, Roman Reigns has been an integral part of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo compared Reigns to a recently returned star in the form of Bray Wyatt.

He believes that Wyatt should've joined Monday Night RAW where he could've played a similar role much like The Tribal Chief:

"Here's an interesting question," said Russo. "You say, Roman Reigns injected some life in SmackDown, the only one who could've done that on RAW is Bray [Wyatt].... Like if I tuned in to RAW and Bray was on it, that would be the only thing I would care about. Okay, what's Bray going to do? But they don't even put him on the show."

Reigns' next title defense is at Crown Jewel. He is set to face Logan Paul and put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against The Maverick.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns defend his titles against Sheamus in 2023? Sound off in the comment section

