"Roman Reigns injected some life in SmackDown" - Ex-WWE personality explains how Bray Wyatt could've benefited more on RAW (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been an integral part of WWE SmackDown. Similarly, recently returned star Bray Wyatt has also joined the blue brand.

However, Vince Russo believes that Wyatt would've been better off on Monday Night RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo provided his reason for the same.

According to the former WWE personality, Reigns "injected life" into the blue brand and expressed his thoughts on Wyatt doing the same if he would be on the red brand instead:

"Here's an interesting question. You say, Roman Reigns injected some life in SmackDown, the only one who could've done that on RAW is Bray [Wyatt].... Like if I tuned in to RAW and Bray was on it, that would be the only thing I would care about. Okay, what's Bray going to do? But they don't even put him on the show." said Vince Russo.

Dutch Mantell recently pointed out his issue with Bray Wyatt

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) also pointed out his issue with Bray Wyatt.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he explained why Wyatt hasn't helped his case in getting heat from fans. Mantell said:

I'm still not the biggest fan of Bray, but it's not up to me to set the market value. It's up to fans. And what I'm saying, If you'd like Bray Wyatt, more power to you. But I don't think, other than his merchandise sales, which is astronomical I heard, I don't think he added that much to the live gates or the pay-per-view bass because he would just go in the ring and just beat guys up. Where's the heat in that? There's no heat."

According to a report from PWInisder, Wyatt will be a babyface going forward. Whereas Roman Reigns is still the top heel in all of WWE.

