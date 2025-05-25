Brandi Rhodes sends bold message after Cody Rhodes returns and attacks John Cena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Brandi Rhodes has spoken about Cody Rhodes' big return at tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event. Rhodes made his comeback during the main event while John Cena was beating up Jey Uso, and helped the popular star in the process.

At WrestleMania 41, The American Nightmare lost his Undisputed WWE Title to John Cena on Night Two. After a brief hiatus from WWE TV, Rhodes finally made his long-awaited return at Saturday Night's Main Event. He helped The Yeet Master fend off Cena and defeat Logan Paul to retain the World Heavyweight Title.

Shortly after the blockbuster return, Brandi Rhodes took to her official X handle and wrote the following about Cody Rhodes' return:

"Sometimes you just need a minute away for target practice. Thats enough for a true champ. Now let's go."

Immediately after Jey's win over The Maverick, Cody Rhodes took the mic and challenged the heels to a massive bout. Rhodes will team up with Jey, with the duo taking on Cena and Paul at Money in the Bank 2025.

As for Cena, he emerged victorious over fellow WWE veteran R-Truth at tonight's show. Cena hit a low blow on Truth during the final moments of their singles match and then hit an Attitude Adjustment for the win.

