Brandi Rhodes sends a message to Cody Rhodes after his win over Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 40. His wife Brandi Rhodes sent a heartfelt message dedicated to her husband on her social media.

After a back-and-forth match against Roman Reigns, Rhodes eventually dethroned The Tribal Chief after hitting him with three consecutive Cross Rhodes before pinning him. Post-match, The American Nightmare celebrated with several WWE Superstars and his wife, Brandi.

Brandi dedicated a message to her husband on Instagram claiming he had done the impossible and that WrestleMania 40 was the greatest show.

"Impossible comes true, it's taking over you. THIS is the greatest show 🥹,", wrote Brandi

On the Road to WrestleMania 40, Rhodes' family was heavily involved in his feud with The Bloodline.

The Rock took multiple shots at Cody Rhodes' mother and even put her on notice after leaving The American Nightmare in a bloody mess on an episode of Monday Night RAW recently.

John Cena revealed what he told Cody Rhodes after his win at WrestleMania 40

John Cena and The Undertaker were among several WWE Superstars and legends who helped Cody Rhodes take down The Bloodline.

Following Cena's return to the company, he was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. The former 16-time world champion disclosed what he told Rhodes after his victory. Cena asked the new champion if he felt the weight of his belt and upon receiving an affirmative response, he went on to disclose how the weight of the belt was a huge responsibility and it was only going to get heavier.

"The whole theme of WrestleMania was finishing the story, his [Cody Rhodes] story starts today, I told him in the ring last night, and I'm sure he'll be able to relay this same message. When I got to embrace him, he had the [WWE] Championship in his right hand, and I said, do you feel that? and he said 'Yes.' I said, do you feel how heavy it is? He said, 'Yes.' I said, it will get heavier every day," asserted Cena.

Later today, Cody Rhodes will appear on Monday Night RAW. This will be his first show as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It remains to be seen which superstar steps up to The American Nightmare as his first challenger and the plans WWE has in store for the newly crowned champion.

