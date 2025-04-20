Brandi Rhodes shares major tease ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Brandi Rhodes shared a major tease ahead of Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41. The former AEW star is married to Cody Rhodes in real life, and The American Nightmare is scheduled to compete in the main event of The Show of Shows.

Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Men's Elimination Chamber winner John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 later tonight. Ahead of the title match, Brandi Rhodes took to social media to share a major tease.

The former ring announcer wrote, "When we came back," suggesting that she returned to the company with her husband. She made an appearance during her husband's entrance at WrestleMania XL last year, and could show up during tonight's show as well.

"I will never stop being impressed by you. I knew when we came back it would mean a change of lifestyle for us. I worried that Liberty wouldn't have enough or her father. But look at you, man. You have navigated like the Captain that you are. Papa never misses a beat," she wrote.

John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. Big E seemingly confirmed that The Final Boss would be at WrestleMania 41 earlier today.

Cody Rhodes reveals Brandi Rhodes' reaction to WWE forcing him to give up WrestleMania spot

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently discussed his wife's reaction to the company trying to have The Rock compete in the main event of last year's WrestleMania.

The Rock was supposed to battle Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL last year, but the company changed direction after fans made it known that they wanted to see Rhodes compete for the title.

Speaking on the FLAGRANT podcast, the champion revealed that Brandi Rhodes was very upset when she heard the news and suggested that her husband get back at the company.

"Here's the best part about it. In my mind, I'm thinking what can I do, right? What can I do? Should I pursue being angry about this? What can I do? Should I just move on to the next thing at this point in my life? I think I just need to be a professional. It's a rare moment of maturity, like, no, they've got some plan, I'm gonna go with their plan and almost defeated. And now I hate thinking of myself thinking that way. My wife is like, 'Burn it down!' But I did nothing," he said. [1:43:43 - 1:44:13]

You can check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes has been the champion for 377 days now. It will be interesting to see if John Cena can dethrone him tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41.

