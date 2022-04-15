"Never say never" - Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) teases first-time-ever team-up with female WWE star

Braun Strowman (aka Adam Scherr) had major praise for Raquel Rodriguez in his latest tweet, shortly after the latter's debut on SmackDown.

Rodriguez has done quite well for herself on WWE TV so far. Her lengthy stint on NXT has seemingly come to an end as she recently made her debut on SmackDown. Rodriguez was as confident as she'd ever been while appearing in a backstage segment on the blue brand.

Braun Strowman took to Twitter soon after, to react to Raquel Rodriguez's SmackDown debut. He showered big praise on the former NXT Women's Champion, stating that she has worked incredibly hard to get to the big leagues.

"I’m so freaking proud of this girl. She has busted her a** to get where she is and no one can take that from her. #YouDidItYourWay #Chingona #YouControledIt," wrote Strowman on his official Twitter handle.

Strowman's tweet about Raquel Rodriguez

A fan responded to Strowman's tweet and stated that they wanted to see him team up with Rodriguez in the Mixed Match Challenge. Here's what he wrote in his response to the fan:

OfficialLoneWolf @OficialLoneWolf @Adamscherr99 Man I was hoping you guys would team up in mix tag match challenge before you gotten released @Adamscherr99 Man I was hoping you guys would team up in mix tag match challenge before you gotten released

Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez are having the time of their life together

Braun Strowman occasionally posts pictures and clips with Raquel Rodriguez on his official Instagram handle. Judging by his posts, the duo are enjoying life to the fullest at the moment. Check out this hilarious clip of Rodriguez interrupting Strowman's gym session with cheesy pick-up lines.

In 2020, Braun Strowman spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and had the following to say about Raquel Rodriguez:

"I see a lot of myself in her. She never thought she was good enough. She had people tell her that. We’ve developed a really good friendship in the last year, year-and-a-half, with going to the gym. I got her hooked up with my trainers and nutritionists. She has had such a transformation with not only her body but with her mental state. She is hungry. Her and Rhea Ripley were the best thing on television a few weeks ago. It’s amazing to see the younger talents so hungry and willing to work and do whatever it takes to take that next step. It shows how much fire there is for the business and how well this business will thrive for many years," said Strowman. [H/T TV Insider]

At 31-years-old, Rodriguez still has a lot left in the tank. She certainly has it in her to become a top female star on the main roster, in the near future.

