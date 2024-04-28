Braun Strowman to align with 3 WWE Superstars upon his return, predicts veteran

Braun Strowman is reportedly nearing his WWE return after being on the sidelines for almost a year.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently weighed in on potential booking options for The Monster Among Men.

The 40-year-old superstar is currently recuperating from a neck fusion surgery. He last wrestled on the May 1, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The WWE Draft 2024 is currently underway, and the company has listed Braun Strowman in the pool of eligible superstars to be drafted on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Speaking on his Ryback TV podcast, the former WWE Superstar named Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and Alexa Bliss as potential members of the new Uncle Howdy faction:

"I've heard rumors of Erick Rowan possibly being brought back and Braun Strowman creatively... After his neck injury too, and coming back from neck surgery, you know it might be the perfect role to come in and to be a part of a group. So I could see it with Taylor [Uncle Howdy], Braun and Rowan, and maybe, and I don't know if Alexa Bliss possibly. We'll have to see with it, but I'm rooting for Taylor," Ryback said. (1:02:08 - 1:02:33)

Braun Strowman opens up about his goals for WWE return

In an interview with India Today, the former Universal Champion promised that he would not only come back for himself but also the late Bray Wyatt:

"I'm so blessed that he saw something in me and believed in me if something happened to him, and step up into that role to be the Godfather of his son. So, I'm not only coming back to represent myself, I'm coming back to represent my fallen brother," he said.

WWE has lately begun to tease the return of Uncle Howdy via cryptic QR codes on its shows. Could Bo Dallas preparing to resurrect his sinister gimmick and form Wyatt 6, a rumored faction idea that fell through previously? Only time will tell.

