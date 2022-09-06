Braun Strowman breaks silence with a major announcement after his WWE RAW return

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman returned to WWE on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He has now broken his silence with a major announcement about his next appearance.

WWE released Braun Strowman in June 2021 alongside several other stars due to "budget cuts," much to the shock of many. Several reports last week indicated that Strowman is back with WWE and will be on RAW this week.

Those turned out to be true as the Monster Among Men returned during the fatal-four-way tag team match and attacked Alpha Academy, The New Day, the Street Profits, and Los Lotharios.

Later in the show, he was approached backstage to comment on his return. Strowman stated that he's back and nobody is safe before announcing that he'll be on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

"What? Look! I'll fill you in on everything you need to know. The monster of all monsters is back and nobody is safe! I will see you all this Friday Night on SmackDown," said Strowman.

Braun Strowman had a highly successful first run in WWE, and fans are excited to see what the future holds for the Monster Among Men.

The announcement to show up on SmackDown has led to fans wondering whether he could confront the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

For those who might've forgotten, Reigns began his historic Universal Championship run two years ago by pinning Strowman at WWE Payback 2020.

Are you excited to see Strowman back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

