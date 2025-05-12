Braun Strowman breaks silence after major career announcement

Braun Strowman was among the most popular names WWE let go of earlier this month. However, after the major setback, The Monster of All Monsters is all set to be part of a major project.
Earlier today, it was announced that the 41-year-old will host an upcoming food show produced by WWE Studios. The show named Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman will air on the USA Network during the Fall season.
Braun Strowman recently took to his X/Twitter account to share the USA Network's announcement. The former Universal Champion also left a short four-word message for his fans.
"See ya this fall!!!!!" he wrote.
You can check out his X/Twitter post below:
WWE Hall of Famer reveals he would love to see Braun Strowman go to Japan
Wrestling legend John "Bradshaw" Layfield offered a piece of advice to Braun Strowman after the latter was released from his WWE contract for the second time in his career.
Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he would love to see Strowman go to Japan and reinvent himself. The veteran spoke about Omos, who has wrestled several matches for Pro Wrestling NOAH since the beginning of the year. JBL further hailed Braun for his work ethic.
"I'd love to see him do what Omos did," JBL said. "I'd love to see him go to Japan. Omos went over there and stayed in the dojo. He was so tall they had to put him in a hotel. He couldn't even stay in the dojo... I don't know what's gonna come of it, but that's what you wanna see people do... He's [Strowman] made a lot of money in this business. A lot of it has to do with the way he looks, but the way he looks also shows you his work ethic. He works incredibly hard to have that body that he has. I have a lot of respect for Braun. I think he's a smart guy, too. I'd love to see him go out there and try and reinvent himself," he said. [From 23:28 onward]
You can check out the video below for JBL's comments:
The Monster Among Men was previously released from his contract with WWE in June 2021. However, he returned to the wrestling promotion a year later. Only time will tell if Strowman makes his way back one more time.