Braun Strowman changes up his look amid WWE hiatus

The WWE Universe is patiently awaiting the return of Braun Strowman. The multi-time champion has kept in touch with fans and looks to be teasing a new look.

The former Wyatt Family member has been on the injured list since last year after he took time off to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. The operation was done in July 2023, and Strowman immediately returned to training. He was ahead of schedule at one point and recently issued another positive update.

The Monster of All Monsters previously revealed that he was putting on more weight in preparing for his WWE return. Now he is seemingly updating his look as well. Strowman took to his Instagram Stories today while at the barber. As seen below, the former Universal Champion did not caption the clip, and he did not speak.

Screenshots of Braun Strowman's post to Instagram Stories

Strowman has not wrestled since May 1, 2023. The Greatest Royal Rumble winner teamed up with Ricochet on RAW that night to defeat Alpha Academy in just over 2 minutes.

Braun Strowman comments on history-making WWE moment

WWE made history at WrestleMania 34 as they crowned the youngest champion in company history.

WrestleMania 34 saw Braun Strowman pick his tag team partner from the crowd - the then-10-year-old son of referee John Cone named Nicholas. Braun and Nicholas defeated The Bar in 4 minutes to become the RAW Tag Team Champions.

The moment was special for many reasons, but mainly because Nicholas' father got to officiate the match. The titles were relinquished the next night as Nicholas needed to attend his fourth-grade classes. As seen below, WWE recently tweeted to mark the big win and The Monster reacted.

"Best thing to ever happen to tag team wrestling!!!!! #HistoryMakers," he wrote.

Despite teaming with Ricochet and others, Strowman has only held tag team gold on one other occasion. He and Seth Rollins captured the straps on August 19, 2019 by defeating The O.C., but they lost the titles to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode one month later.

