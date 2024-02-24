Braun Strowman provides positive update 9 months after last WWE appearance

The WWE locker room remains on notice as Braun Strowman prepares for his return to in-ring action. The multi-time former champion has issued another update ahead of his return.

The Monster of All Monsters has not wrestled since last year as he was forced to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in July 2023. While no official timeline for Strowman's return was ever given, he was recently ahead of schedule with his recovery as he returned to the gym not long after his surgery.

Strowman took to his Instagram Stories today and posted a new photo from the gym. He continues to tease fans with his upcoming return.

"A little better every day!!," he wrote.

Screenshot of Braun Strowman's post on Instagram Stories

Strowman recently teased a WWE Elimination Chamber return, but it remains to be seen if he will be in Perth, Australia this weekend. The 40-year-old has not wrestled since Ricochet and he defeated Alpha Academy on May 1, 2023 during RAW.

Braun Strowman's bold warning to the WWE locker room

The Monster Among Men has been training hard for his WWE return for the past several months now and while most of his updates have been for the fans, Braun Strowman is also making sure to keep the locker room updated.

Strowman recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and issued an update that could be considered terrifying by many in the WWE locker room. The 6-foot-8-inch heavyweight commented on just how strong he's getting.

"Lots have been asking how my recovery is going. I’ll put it this way. I just strict pressed more weight over my head for 10 reps then 97% of the roster weighs!!!! #Monster," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Strowman works as a singles or tag team competitor when he returns, as he was aligned with Ricochet last year. His last singles match was a win over LA Knight at the MSG live event on March 12, 2023, and his last TV singles bout was a SmackDown loss to Intercontinental Champion Gunther on January 13, 2023.

What is your bold prediction for Braun Strowman's return? Is Strowman better as heel or babyface? Sound off in the comments below!