Braun Strowman claims he was assaulted following appearance at non-WWE event

Braun Strowman has kept himself busy making public appearances during his time away from WWE television.

The former Universal Champion was present at the NHRA Pep Boys Top Fuel All-Star Callout drag race event on Saturday at Gainesville Raceway. In one of his updates on social media, Strowman revealed that he was kicked in the arm by a horse!

"Damn horse kicked me in the arm!!" Braun Strowman shared on his Instagram story.

Check out his Instagram story below:

Braun Strowman's Instagram story

During a recent Q&A session, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp disclosed that Braun Strowman is showing great signs of improvement after undergoing neck fusion surgery. It was also mentioned that his return to the ring is expected sooner than what was initially assumed.

A Monster from Roman Reigns' past could be coming after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his belt against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. In the last three years of his momentous run as the top guy, Braun Strowman is one of the names he has vanquished.

Long before he donned the role of 'Tribal Chief' in WWE, Reigns and Strowman were sworn enemies.

The Monster of All Monsters is one of the few names who picked up notable victories over the near-invincible Roman Reigns. In turn, the latter handed Braun Strowman his first main roster pinfall loss at Fastlane 2017.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta late last year, the former Universal Champion revealed that he is "never finished" with Roman. He also added that their feud could reignite upon his return to the company:

"Never, I'm never finished with Roman Reigns. He is my arch nemesis and my greatest rivalry of my career, and hopefully one of these days I'll get back in there and get these hands on The Tribal Chief."

Braun Strowman also mentioned that he is getting ready for WWE in-ring return not just for himself, but with the late Bray Wyatt in mind. Bray Wyatt was The Monster's mentor early on, bringing him in as a member of The Wyatt Family in 2015. It marked his main roster debut, and the former Universal Champion did not have to look back ever since.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Should Braun Strowman revisit rivalry with Roman Reigns upon WWE return? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion