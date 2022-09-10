"Stealing" - Wrestling fans are comparing WWE Superstar Braun Strowman to a popular AEW star

After the latest episode of SmackDown, wrestling fans began comparing Braun Strowman to TNT Champion Wardlow.

Braun Strowman is a former Intercontinental, Tag Team, and Universal Champion. However, he was released from the company in 2021 due to budget cuts. After his release, he worked on the independent circuit.

Strowman never signed with any major promotion as he only made appearances under his real name during events. Last Monday, The Monster Among Men made a stellar return and attacked multiple tag teams in the process. Last night, he showcased his strength when he powerbombed Otis.

After the segment, many wrestling fans began to make comparisons between the former Universal Champion and the current TNT Champion Wardlow. Here's what the fans had to say about the two powerhouse superstars from different companies:

Fans would be in for a treat if these two behemoths ever collide inside the same ring.

Konan was unhappy with Braun Strowman's return

The WWE Universe was shocked when Braun Strowman was released from the company in 2021. Being a homegrown talent, fans expected Strowman to be a part of the company similar to wrestling legends like Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, and The Undertaker.

After being released, he worked with EC3 and joined Control Your Narrative and made an appearance at Ring of Honor. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, wrestling veteran Konan expressed why he was unhappy with the way Strowman made his return on RAW:

"This was a good match, as all of them have been shining lately in everything they do. Dawkins now wrestles without a shirt, and he's one of the most improved wrestlers. And then Braun comes out and destroys everybody. I didn't like it because it's just one guy buried eight guys that have been trying hard, you know, so I didn't like this, though he got a good pop and looked great," said Konnan. (3:00 - 3:23)

Fans are excited to see The Monster Among Men return to the company after months. It will be interesting to see what Braun does next.

Do you think Braun Strowman will win titles in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

