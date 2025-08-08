Braun Strowman drops major tease as a free agent

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman dropped an interesting tease today on social media. The veteran was let go by the company in May 2025.Strowman took to Instagram today to share a tease following his departure from the company. He showed off his biceps and also asked fans an interesting question. The 41-year-old also shared a tease related to tequila earlier this week.&quot;Getting thirsty yet?????&quot; wrote Strowman. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Monster of All Monsters' final match with the company took place on the April 18 edition of WWE SmackDown. The former champion teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Fatu and Sikoa have since become enemies on the blue brand.Braun Strowman was also released by the company in 2021 but was re-hired the following year. He had an impressive tenure as a WWE Superstar and is a former Universal, Intercontinental, and RAW Tag Team Champion. Strowman also won the Greatest Royal Rumble match and the Men's Money in the Bank in 2018 during his time with the promotion.Former WWE manager defends company following Braun Strowman's releaseWrestling legend Dutch Mantell defended the company's decision to let Braun Strowman go earlier this year.The promotion has released several stars in 2025 so far. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Mantell compared the promotion to a sports league. He noted that it was no different from a sports team replacing an older player with a younger star.&quot;It's about four years,&quot; Mantell said regarding the length of an NFL player's top-level career. &quot;Three or four years. They're done because that new crew comes in, they're out. Basketball, except for the superstars, it's about the same. They're in, and they're out. Baseball, the same thing. All sports. So, wrestling, if you look at WWE's roster, they actually have too many, so they gotta move them out and give other people chances.&quot; [1:58 – 2:26]You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:Braun Strowman accumulated a lot of fans during his time with the company. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him following his exit from the promotion.