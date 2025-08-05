Braun Strowman teases major announcement amid WWE controversy

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman teased a major announcement today on social media. The veteran was released by WWE for the second time in May 2025.The Monster of All Monsters took to social media today to tease a major announcement. Strowman shared an image of himself wearing a &quot;Tequila Papi&quot; shirt and suggested that big news was coming soon. You can check out the former champion's message in his post below.&quot;Big announcement coming!!!! #TequliaPapi,&quot; he wrote.Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's WWE contracts are reportedly set to expire soon, and the couple has not reached a new deal with the company. Fans chanted &quot;We want Kross!&quot; at Triple H during the SummerSlam Post-Show, and The Game tried to play it off as if they were shouting Brock Lesnar's name.Kross reacted to the moment on social media and noted that he heard the fans chanting for him. Strowman weighed in on the controversy and claimed that WWE no longer cared about wrestling fans.Bill Apter shares his thoughts on Braun Strowman's WWE exitWrestling legend Bill Apter recently reacted to Braun Strowman being let go by the promotion.Strowman had a lot of success during his time in the company, but was no longer part of the main event scene when he was released. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter stated that the company likely didn't have long-term plans for the former Universal Champion and that was why he was let go.&quot;I don't think they had long-term plans with Braun Strowman,&quot; Apter said. &quot;I don't know if it's on his end, where he didn't want a full-time thing. He did go on some of the European trips and things, and he did put some guys over on TV. He's been there before. I don't think they looked at him for long-term programs, and I think that's why he's gone.&quot; [0:55 – 1:20]You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Braun Strowman following his exit from the company earlier this year.