  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Nepotism a** kissers" - Braun Strowman fires brutal shots at WWE

"Nepotism a** kissers" - Braun Strowman fires brutal shots at WWE

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 04, 2025 21:35 GMT
Braun Strowman on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Braun Strowman on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman fired brutal shots at the Stamford-based promotion following SummerSlam. The Monster of All Monsters bid adieu to World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year.

Ad

Following The Biggest Party of the Summer, Karrion Kross quote-tweeted an X/Twitter update featuring a video of Triple H interpreting "we want Kross" chants as "we want Brock" during the Summerslam post-show. The former two-time NXT Champion thanked the fans for their support and took a dig at the wrestling promotion.

Moments ago, Braun Strowman responded to Kross' tweet. The 41-year-old took shots at the management, stating that they did not care about the fans. He added that they only cared about nepotism products and their friends.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You know they don’t care about the fans!!!!! They care about nepotism a** kisser’s and there buddies!!!!" he wrote.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

You can check out his X/Twitter post by clicking here.

Ad

The Monster Among Men was among the several stars let go by the global juggernaut following WrestleMania 41. Prior to his release, Strowman was feuding with The Bloodline. In his last bout for the wrestling promotion, Braun teamed up with LA Knight to lock horns with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.

Wrestling veteran gave interesting advice to Braun Strowman following his WWE release

WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield issued advice to Braun Strowman after the latter's departure from the company.

Ad

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL suggested Strowman head over to Japan to reinvent himself. He pointed out that Omos, another giant-sized performer, did something similar.

"I'd love to see him do what Omos did. I'd love to see him go to Japan. Omos went over there and stayed in the dojo. He was so tall they had to put him in a hotel. He couldn't even stay in the dojo... I don't know what's gonna come of it, but that's what you wanna see people do... He's [Braun Strowman] made a lot of money in this business. A lot of it has to do with the way he looks, but the way he looks also shows you his work ethic. He works incredibly hard to have that body that he has. I have a lot of respect for Braun. I think he's a smart guy, too. I'd love to see him go out there and try and reinvent himself," he said.
Ad

Check out JBL's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Braun Strowman has not wrestled a match since his departure from WWE. It remains to be seen if he will ever step back inside the ring.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications