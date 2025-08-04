"Nepotism a** kissers" - Braun Strowman fires brutal shots at WWE

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman fired brutal shots at the Stamford-based promotion following SummerSlam. The Monster of All Monsters bid adieu to World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year.Following The Biggest Party of the Summer, Karrion Kross quote-tweeted an X/Twitter update featuring a video of Triple H interpreting &quot;we want Kross&quot; chants as &quot;we want Brock&quot; during the Summerslam post-show. The former two-time NXT Champion thanked the fans for their support and took a dig at the wrestling promotion.Moments ago, Braun Strowman responded to Kross' tweet. The 41-year-old took shots at the management, stating that they did not care about the fans. He added that they only cared about nepotism products and their friends.&quot;You know they don’t care about the fans!!!!! They care about nepotism a** kisser’s and there buddies!!!!&quot; he wrote. You can check out his X/Twitter post by clicking here.The Monster Among Men was among the several stars let go by the global juggernaut following WrestleMania 41. Prior to his release, Strowman was feuding with The Bloodline. In his last bout for the wrestling promotion, Braun teamed up with LA Knight to lock horns with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.Wrestling veteran gave interesting advice to Braun Strowman following his WWE releaseWWE Hall of Famer John &quot;Bradshaw&quot; Layfield issued advice to Braun Strowman after the latter's departure from the company.Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL suggested Strowman head over to Japan to reinvent himself. He pointed out that Omos, another giant-sized performer, did something similar.&quot;I'd love to see him do what Omos did. I'd love to see him go to Japan. Omos went over there and stayed in the dojo. He was so tall they had to put him in a hotel. He couldn't even stay in the dojo... I don't know what's gonna come of it, but that's what you wanna see people do... He's [Braun Strowman] made a lot of money in this business. A lot of it has to do with the way he looks, but the way he looks also shows you his work ethic. He works incredibly hard to have that body that he has. I have a lot of respect for Braun. I think he's a smart guy, too. I'd love to see him go out there and try and reinvent himself,&quot; he said.Check out JBL's comments in the video below: Braun Strowman has not wrestled a match since his departure from WWE. It remains to be seen if he will ever step back inside the ring.