Braun Strowman explains why fans won't stop talking about the Wyatt Swamp Fight

Braun Strowman is set to go one on one against Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules in a few hours. The two WWE Superstars will be facing each other in the company's first-ever Wyatt Swamp Fight. While details of the match have been reported earlier, Braun Strowman has a take on why fans won't be able to get over the match once they've seen it

Braun Strowman talks about the Wyatt Swamp Fight

Hours before his match at WWE Extreme Rules, Braun Strowman was in conversation with Sports Illustrated. During the interview, he spoke about how he made it in time for his match at WrestleMania and his upcoming Wyatt Swamp Fight.

While talking about the Wyatt Swamp Fight, Braun Strowman praised Bray Wyatt's work and said that the fans won't stop talking about it once it airs.

“It’s going to be a hoss fight, a slobberknocker. We both love to give punishment, and we both can take it. Once people see it, they’ll be talking all about this ‘Swamp Fight.’ We beat the ever-living hell out of each other.”

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt share a rich history. Wyatt is the one who took Strowman under his wing and turned him into the monstrous Superstar we see today. Braun Strowman debuted as the black sheep of the Wyatt Family and together with Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, he wreaked havoc on the WWE Roster.

In the WWE, Braun Strowman has won the Intercontinental Championship, the Universal Championship and the Tag Team Championship. He is also a former Money In The Bank winner and has also won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Since winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, Braun Strowman met his first challenger in Bray Wyatt. While many expected The Fiend to challenge Braun Strowman, WWE decided to have Wyatt in his Firefly Fun House persona challenge the Universal Champion at Money In The Bank.

In their second meeting, which is a few hours away, Bray Wyatt has gone back to his initial gimmick to wrestle Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight.