Braun Strowman gives himself a new nickname following WWE release

Braun Strowman has given himself a new nickname following his WWE release. The former champion was let go by the company earlier this month.

Strowman's last match with the promotion ahead of his release took place on the April 18 edition of WWE SmackDown. He partnered with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand, Strowman took to social media to share that he was enjoying life and referred to himself as the Yacht Master. The Monster of All Monsters shared a video of a yacht, and you can check it out in his post below.

"Life has a funny way of working out doesn’t it??!!!! ;) #YachtMaster," he wrote.

Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade were among some of the notable names released by the company earlier this month.

Bill Apter discusses Braun Strowman's departure from WWE

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Braun Strowman being released by the promotion.

Strowman was previously released by WWE in 2021 but returned to the company the following year and still got a great reaction from wrestling fans. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter suggested that the company did not have long-term plans for Strowman, and that is why the company decided to release him.

"I don't think they had long-term plans with Braun Strowman," Apter said. "I don't know if it's on his end, where he didn't want a full-time thing. He did go on some of the European trips and things, and he did put some guys over on TV. He's been there before. I don't think they looked at him for long-term programs, and I think that's why he's gone." [0:55 – 1:20]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Strowman had some intense battles with Jacob Fatu ahead of WrestleMania 41. Fatu went on to capture the United States Championship from LA Knight at The Show of Shows and will be defending the title tomorrow night at Backlash. It will be interesting to see if Strowman gets the chance to return to WWE again down the line.

