"I kneel for no man!" - Braun Strowman hyped up as his non-compete clause is about to end

It is publicly known that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman (also known as Adam Scherr) was released from WWE as part of the budget cuts in early June.

He has a 90-day non-compete clause which means he won't be able to perform in any other company until the period expires. The Monster Among Men has taken to Twitter in the past citing his frustration at not being able to wrestle.

However, on August 16th, Braun Strowman posted a Tweet suggesting his non-compete clause could be over sooner rather than later.

Braun recently posted another Tweet which suggests that he is quite hyped up about his return to wrestling.

"I kneel for no man!!!! God is the only thing I fear and its only because I don’t wanna let him down!!!! #PenitentMan #IFearNoMan #CutFromADiffrentCloth #God #Titan", Braun Strowman Tweeted.

Where will Braun Strowman head to?

The burning question in every fan's mind is where will Braun Strowman head to post his non-compete clause. Will he follow Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) and head to AEW? Mark Henry has certainly expressed interest in signing him to the company.

"It's not all a Mark Henry decision but there is already interest on both sides so hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle, in August - I think the middle of August then we can have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there's interest on both sides," Mark Henry said.

Major names such as CM Punk and Daniel Bryan are rumored to be headed to AEW. Considering Henry was the one who brought him to WWE, it's an option that cannot be ruled out.

There were also rumors suggesting that WWE might re-sign him. This was fueled when Strowman's merchandise returned to the WWE shop.

Braun is an extraordinary athlete who is deceptively quick for a man his size. He is an asset to any company and his performance in WWE is a testament to the fact. It will be interesting to see where he heads.

Are you excited about Braun Strowman's return? Where do you want to see him compete next? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

