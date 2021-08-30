Braun Strowman has a message ahead of a possible in-ring return

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (real name: Adam Scherr) recently took to Twitter to share a motivational message ahead of a possible in-ring return.

"Sometimes life can get hectic. Remember you control your own #Narrative live your life how you want. This is my life and I live by my rules!!!!! #MLMR #MyLifeMyRules #ChaseTheSun #Titan #Rise #RightHand #AtLast #TimesTicking," Braun Strowman Tweeted.

The Monster Among Men was let go by WWE as part of budget cuts in early June. It was surprising to see him released as he was the Universal Champion just months ago.

His 90-day non-compete clause had kept him from making an in-ring return, but it is about to end, and he will be returning to the ring sooner rather than later.

He has been quite active on Twitter recently and has made multiple tweets ahead of an anticipated return, even teasing a new name and destination.

Remember in life if you’re gonna do something make sure you make a impact. Carve your name in stone!!! #Titan — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) August 27, 2021

I kneel for no man!!!! God is the only thing I fear and its only because I don’t wanna let him down!!!! #PenitentMan #IFearNoMan #CutFromADiffrentCloth #God #Titan pic.twitter.com/NkK57BMEKk — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) August 19, 2021

Is Braun Strowman headed to Impact Wrestling?

Ever since his release, there has been a lot of speculation about the future of Braun Strowman. Early reports emerged stating that he would be signing with AEW, with even Mark Henry stating that both parties are interested in signing.

"There is already interest on both sides so hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle, in August - I think the middle of August then we can have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there's interest on both sides," Mark Henry said.

There were also rumors that he could be on his way back to WWE when his merchandise returned to the WWE Shop.

However, Executive Vice-President of Impact Wrestling Scott D'Amore dropped hints by calling Impact's upcoming pay-per-view "Braun for Glory" instead of Bound for Glory on Jade Chung's recent Twitch stream, suggesting that Strowman is headed to Impact Wrestling.

Damn, I’m not even a Twitch Affiliate yet and I took y’all straight to home base.https://t.co/hMn1z0aMPK



pic.twitter.com/RtGNe4WLuX — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) August 25, 2021

With Braun also teasing the same in his tweet, the move may indeed be happening. With his skill set and star power, he would be a great addition to the roster.

Do you think Braun Strowman will head to Impact Wrestling? Who do you think his first opponent is going to be? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

