Braun Strowman names WWE's modern-day Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan were two of WWE's marquee attractions in the 1980s. In an exclusive interview, Braun Strowman named Roman Reigns as a modern-day version of The Hulkster.

In 1987, Hogan defeated Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3 in one of the most memorable moments in WWE history. These days, Omos and Strowman are arguably the top two giants in the wrestling business, following in the footsteps of seven-foot-four Andre.

Asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta to pick someone from the current roster as today's equivalent to Hogan, only one name came to Strowman's mind:

"Oh, man. That's a tough [question]. Roman. I don't know who else it would be than Roman would be this generation's Hulk Hogan if I'm Andre." [6:47 – 6:59]

Braun Strowman on his current role in WWE

WWE was often viewed as "the land of the giants" in the 1980s. Fast forward four decades and the current roster contains a variety of shapes, sizes, and in-ring styles.

At six-foot-eight, Braun Strowman believes it is his responsibility to keep the legacy of WWE giants alive:

"And knowing that I had the knowledge passed down from the great giants before me, from The Undertaker to Big Show to Kane to Mark Henry and the likes of that. Knowing that now it's my job to kinda take the next giant under my wing and keep the legacy going." [5:56 – 6:10]

Strowman added that the wrestling business now focuses on smaller talents rather than larger-than-life big men:

"Because if you look at the landscape of wrestling as a whole, we're it. There are no monsters. There are no more giants. We're in the land of where everyone's a little more smaller sized, more aerial, acrobatic, moving around, so being able to keep that legacy alive that Andre the Giant started so long ago, it's a big blessing on me that I think about." [6:10 – 6:31]

Braun Strowman defeated the seven-foot-three Omos at Crown Jewel 2022. The 40-year-old is happy to help The Nigerian Giant and other imposing superstars find their feet in the industry:

"Being able to help pass knowledge on down to Omos and seeing what he's doing, not only on-screen but behind screen being a representative of the WWE and stuff like that, I'm proud of the young man," Strowman continued. [6:31 – 6:41]

In the same interview, Strowman spoke about possibly renewing his rivalry with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

