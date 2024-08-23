Braun Strowman, Natalya, Chris Jericho, and other stars react to former WWE champion's heartbreaking update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Braun Strowman, Natalya, and Chris Jericho, recently took to social media to react to a former champion's extremely heartbreaking update. The name in question is former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore.

Amore signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012 and started performing for the company's developmental territory, NXT. In 2013, he was paired up with Big Cass, now known as Big Bill in AEW. Before the 37-year-old was released from the Triple H-led promotion in 2018, he became a two-time Cruiserweight Champion. Since then, the star has wrestled in a few matches on different independent wrestling promotions but has not signed a contract with a major promotion.

Trending

Enzo Amore recently took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking update as his dog, Kilo, passed away. In his post's caption, Amore referred to his dog as his best friend and thanked Kilo for the time they spent together.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Enzo Amore's Instagram post, including Chris Jericho, Jinder Mahal, Lita, TJ Perkins, Alicia Fox, Natalya, and more. Meanwhile, Braun Strowman, X-Pac, Matt Cardona, Lexis King, Tyson Kidd, and Elias left a comment on Amore's heartbreaking post.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshot of stars' likes and comments on Enzo Amore's post [Image credits: Amore's Instagram]

Former WWE star Enzo Amore said Triple H gave him an "opportunity of a lifetime"

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Enzo Amore said that Triple H gave him the opportunity of a lifetime by hiring him in WWE and also mentioned that he would always be thankful to The Game for it.

"Hunter gave me an opportunity of a lifetime. I'll probably always feel indebted to him. I'll probably always feel that, but I feel like he probably feels like, 'No, you earned it!'" Amore said.

It will be interesting to see what Enzo Amore has planned for his future in professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback