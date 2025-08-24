Braun Strowman pens emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman penned an emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt today on social media. Strowman was let go by the promotion earlier this year.Bray Wyatt tragically passed away at only 36 years old on August 24, 2023. Strowman was a member of The Wyatt Family during his time with the company and took to social media today to pay tribute to his former stablemate. The former champion shared an emotional message in remembrance of Wyatt, which you can view in the Instagram post below.&quot;Today will always be so special to me. Even though it’s incredibly hard. Ten years ago today I debuted on tv with you. I still can’t thank you enough for what you did for me all those years ago. There is no Braun Strowman without you. You truly were one of a kind!! I still can’t believe you are gone. Two years have gone by so fast. I miss you every day Hoot. Keep watching over us. And I sure hope I’m still making you proud!!!&quot; wrote Strowman. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Stamford-based company released Braun Strowman on May 2, 2025. He teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in his final match with the promotion on the April 18 edition of WWE SmackDown.Former WWE star Braun Strowman comments on Bray Wyatt's brotherBraun Strowman recently discussed Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, as a performer. Dallas currently portrays Uncle Howdy in The Wyatt Sicks on WWE television.Speaking with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, Strowman noted that Bo Dallas was a private person who usually kept to himself. The veteran added that Dallas could be more unique than his brother, but had not been allowed to showcase his talent.&quot;Bo [Dallas] has always been one to keep to himself. I've known [that] there's always been something inside of him. He's very unique, almost—he might be more unique than his brother [Bray Wyatt]—and he's never really had the opportunity to show the world,&quot; said Strowman. Christopher Trotter @CTrotter1197LINKLosing Bray Wyatt STILL hurts 2 years later! #RIPBrayWyattIt will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Braun Strowman in the world of professional wrestling following his WWE exit.